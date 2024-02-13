Maryland Hunters Harvest 72,642 Deer for 2023-2024 Season

February 13, 2024

More than 10% were harvested on Sundays

Photo by Debbie Blair, submitted to Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported that deer hunters harvested 72,642 deer during the combined archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 8, 2023 through Feb. 3, 2024.

The statewide harvest included 30,025 antlered and 38,511 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 1,912 antlered and 2,194 antlerless sika deer. The harvest was 5% lower than the 2022-2023 total of 76,687 deer.

“Maryland hunters enjoyed another successful season and managed to put some venison in their freezers,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Deer hunting is essential for managing the state’s deer population and assists with reducing agricultural damage and deer-vehicle collisions.”

Hunters harvested 7,074 deer on Sundays, comprising 10% of the total harvest. Hunting deer on Sunday is only permitted during certain weeks in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties.

The harvest in deer management Region A (Western Maryland) decreased 4%, from 9,552 deer last year to 9,169 this year. Hunters in the western counties reported 5,678 antlered and 3,491 antlerless deer.

Hunters in Region B — the remainder of the state — harvested 63,473 deer, down 6% from 67,135 deer harvested last year. A total of 26,259 antlered and 37,214 antlerless deer were reported in this region.

Frederick County had the highest reported harvest again this year, with 6,549 deer reported. Carroll County followed with 5,729 deer, and Garrett County was third with 5,108. Baltimore and Washington counties rounded out the top five with 4,550 and 4,418 deer, respectively.