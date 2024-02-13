Consumer Brands Association Welcomes Five New Members

Association’s advocacy successes attract leading CPG Companies

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association today announced The Kraft Heinz Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, J&J Snack Foods, Lakeside Foods and Traditional Medicinals as the newest members of the trade group that unites the makers of America’s household brands and products that consumers depend on every day. The Kraft Heinz Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and J&J Snack Foods will also join the Consumer Brands Board of Directors.

“We are excited to grow our membership with the addition of these five companies, ranging from food, beverage and personal care products,” said David Chavern, president & CEO of Consumer Brands. “Their participation and support are instrumental in our ongoing growth and future success. These new members are a testament to the value Consumer Brands delivers for the industry through strong advocacy campaigns and peer-to-peer engagement opportunities.”

“Kraft Heinz is pleased to join Consumer Brands’ robust community of industry leaders who share a common mission of providing consumers with products they know, like and trust,” said Pedro Navio, president of North America for Kraft Heinz. “Consumer Brands is on the frontlines of advancing the industry’s agenda with regulators and at the federal and state levels.”

“Kimberly-Clark values coming together with leading companies dedicated to improving the lives of consumers and their families through our brands,” said Russ Torres, group president of Kimberly-Clark North America. “Consumer Brands offers a valuable forum for collaboration on meaningful issues that progress our industry, contribute to our economy and serve our consumers.”

Consumer Brands represents the largest domestic manufacturing sector by employment, supporting 20 million good-paying American jobs. With the addition of these five companies, Consumer Brands now has 67 members, representing a diverse workforce proudly making the food, beverage, household and personal care brands and products Americans enjoy and depend on for their daily lives. Consumer Brands is the singular voice of the CPG industry, driving major legislative and regulatory priorities as well as hosting its flagship events, CPG Summit and CPG Legal Forum, the premier gatherings for leaders in the industry.

