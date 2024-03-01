Chester County Alumni of Lincoln University Host 9th Annual Jazz Awards Luncheon
Proceeds benefit Dr. Judith Thomas Memorial Scholarship FundMENDENHALL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chester County Alumni Chapter of the Alumni Association of Lincoln University proudly announces the return of its 9th Annual Award Jazz Luncheon, a prestigious event honoring outstanding alumni and friends of the University for their remarkable contributions to their professions, communities, and the University itself.
The ceremony will occur at the elegant Mendenhall Inn, 232 Kennett Pike, Rt. 52, Mendenhall, PA, on Saturday, March 23rd, starting at 11:30 AM. Lincoln University, founded in 1854, holds the distinction of being the first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the nation.
This year's distinguished honorees include the Honorable Jordan A. Harris, Ms. Maxine Cook ’15, Ms. Diane Matthews, and Ms. Shauna Collins ’01. Additionally, special recognition will be given to "The Freedom 14," a group of Lincoln students who walked from campus to Harrisburg to advocate for funding for Lincoln University. They will receive Medals of Freedom in acknowledgment of their bravery and unwavering commitment to Lincoln.
Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at $50 and can be conveniently purchased online at aaluchesco.org or by check. Payments by check should be made payable to “AALU-Chesco” and mailed to Carol Black, Treasurer, 246 W. Summit Avenue, West Grove, PA 19390.
Join us for an afternoon of celebration, recognition, and jazz as we honor the exemplary individuals who have made lasting impacts on their professions, communities, and alma mater. Do not miss the opportunity to be part of this memorable occasion! All proceeds benefit the Dr. Judith Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lincoln University.
