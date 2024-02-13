BluPeak Credit Union Steps Up to Support San Diego Flood Victims with access to clean water

BluPeak Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of floods that have impacted communities across San Diego County, BluPeak, under the leadership of CEO Todd Tharp, has rallied to provide essential relief to those in need. Recognizing the urgent need for access to clean water, BluPeak has donated over 4,000 bottles of water to the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

The recent floods in various parts of San Diego County have left many individuals displaced and many sought refuge in shelters operated by the American Red Cross. BluPeak’s support aims to address this need and reaffirm its organizational purpose of supporting access to clean water as a means for bridging socioeconomic gaps and providing aid to those in need.

Todd Tharp, CEO of BluPeak, expressed his dedication to supporting the community during times of crisis, stating, “At BluPeak, we believe in the power of community and the importance of lending a helping hand when it's needed most. Providing access to clean water is not just a commitment for us; it's a fundamental part of our purpose. We stand in solidarity with our fellow San Diegans during this challenging time.”

BluPeak remains committed to supporting the San Diego community and will continue to explore ways to provide assistance during times of crisis.

About BluPeak:

Founded in 1936, BluPeak Credit Union empowers nearly 60,000 members to achieve financial wellness through a full range of financial products and services, including checking and savings options, credit cards, loans, mortgages, investments and more. BluPeak now has more than $1 billion in assets and offers accessibility to its members through eight branches in California, nearly 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs across the nation and 24/7 Online and Mobile Banking access.

BluPeak Credit Union membership is open to all Californians who live, work or worship in Alameda County, Sacramento County, San Diego County, Santa Clara County and Yolo County. As a not-for-profit community leader, BluPeak Credit Union partners with causes, events and organizations that reflect a commitment to health, wellness and inclusiveness. Learn more at www.blupeak.com.



About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or follow us on social media.

