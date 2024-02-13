Corin Appoints Jon Serbousek as Chief Executive Officer

Jon Serbousek, Corin CEO

Experienced industry leader Jon Serbousek to drive growth in digital orthopaedic technology

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group, a global technology-focused orthopaedic company, today announced that Jon Serbousek has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

Jon brings an extensive track record to Corin, with more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare sector. His career includes international leadership roles in leading medical technology companies, notably Nasdaq-listed Orthofix Medical, Biomet, Medtronic and DePuy Orthopaedics, a Johnson & Johnson company, contributing significantly to the medical device and biologics fields.

In his most recent position, Jon led Orthofix Medical as its President, CEO and Director, and until recently as Executive Chairman of the newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine. His prior roles include, Worldwide Group President of Biomet Orthopedics, Worldwide President of Biomet Biologics, Division President for Medtronic Spine and Biologics, and Vice President of Marketing and Product Development for DePuy Orthopaedics, a Johnson & Johnson company.

Jon holds a B.S. in Engineering from Washington State University and a M.S. in Bioengineering from the University of Utah, in addition to advanced management programs at the IMD International School of Management in Lausanne, Switzerland. In addition to his extensive operational experience, Jon has served on numerous boards, both for-profit and not-for-profit, bringing valuable insights and strategic leadership to multiple organizations. Jon is also a Senior Advisor to Permira.

David Floyd, non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “We are excited that Jon has joined us as CEO. His extensive experience in the sector brings invaluable expertise to Corin. Jon’s proven track record in driving performance and innovation, coupled with his deep understanding of the orthopaedic sector, positions him well to lead the organization through its next phase.”

Silvia Oteri, Head of Healthcare at Permira and member of the Board, said: “Jon is a hugely experienced and successful business leader and the right person to drive Corin’s growth going forward. With his experience in digital orthopaedic technology, he is also well-placed to help bring Corin’s new and exciting high-tech pipeline of products to market to improve patients’ outcomes.”

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Jon Serbousek, said: “I am thrilled to join Corin, a company at the forefront of developing innovative robotic, navigation and AI data analytics technologies to balance and restore the natural joint function while focusing on significantly improving patient outcomes. The opportunity to expand the reach of these advancements to more surgeons and hospitals, ultimately enhancing patients' quality of life, is very exciting. I look forward to this journey with the exceptional team at Corin and making a meaningful impact in the field of orthopaedic care.”

Jon’s experience and expertise will be particularly valuable as Corin is set to bring a new pipeline of products to market and begin clinical use of Apollo™, a robotic-assisted surgical platform designed to provide personalized dynamic balance, the future of joint replacement.

About Corin

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, and with offices worldwide, Corin is a fast-growing global company with a vision to advance orthopaedics by delivering technology-driven procedures and personalized dynamic balance to each and every total joint replacement. The unique combination of advanced robotic and AI technologies to plan, implement and learn, along with clinically proven implants, is intended to deliver improved outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.

The Corinium Centre Cirencester Gloucestershire, GL7 1YJ

For more information about Corin Group, please visit www.coringroup.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: