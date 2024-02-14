Introducing TenrecX: A Personalized Approach to Technology Solutions

TenrecX, LLC

UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TenrecX, a new technology advisory and consulting firm, enters today’s marketplace with the goal of simplifying the selection and implementation of technology solutions from the world's leading providers.

Born from conversations among friends and long-time colleagues, TenrecX is committed to addressing the unique technology needs of each client. With access to an extensive network of over 400 premier solution providers, TenrecX is committed to simplify the way technology advisors work, offering scalable solutions to both public and private organizations through both traditional purchasing and emerging subscription models.

TenrecX Xpert Advisors offer guidance in a range of areas, including datacenter and cloud, cybersecurity, managed services, network, and application services, ensuring clients select the right solution. As trusted partners, we go beyond transactional interactions to support and guide clients towards achieving their technology goals.

“We believe we've created something special and unique, something that has significant relevance to the technology and channel landscape at the moment,” said Darron Gross, TenrecX Managing Partner. “We believe that relevance will resonate with our clients and Xpert Advisors.”

For more information on TenrecX, please visit their new website at https://tenrecx.com

For media inquiries, please contact PR@tenrecx.com