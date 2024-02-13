Join the European Commission in October by becoming a Blue Book Trainee!

The European Commission will open applications for one of its two annual trainee drafts on 19 February at 10AM CET.

The October 2024 session will last five months and give applicants the opportunity to apply to around 1,000 positions in the Commission’s many departments, services and agencies split between Brussels, Luxembourg and the national bureaus in the 27 EU Member States.

All EU citizens are eligible, and a limited number of positions are allocated to non-EU nationals, including from the Eastern Partnership.

Traineeships are split into two types: Administrative Traineeships and Translation Traineeships unique to the Directorate-General for Translation (DGT). Scientific traineeships are also available at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre.

Prospective applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent, not have any prior work experience in the EU institutions in excess of six weeks, and be fluent in at least two EU languages, one of which must be English, French or German.

Trainees are expected to have an open-minded approach to European issues, an interest in the Commission’s work, a proactive attitude and a willingness to work in a multicultural environment.

The selected trainees will receive a grant of €1,376.89 to cover their living expenses but must secure accommodation at their own initiative.

The daily work of a trainee consists of a diverse array of tasks, including attending and organising meetings, working groups, and public hearings, researching documents, answering citizens’ inquiries, and supporting the management of projects.

The application procedure will take place through the European Commission Authentication Service (EU Login) where applicants will need to register.

