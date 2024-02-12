DEP to Host Liberty State Park Design Task Force Meeting on March 2

TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will host a public meeting of the Liberty State Park (LSP) Design Task Force to discuss alternatives for potential active recreation, arts, and cultural amenities in LSP-North (Phase 1B), as well as elements for inclusion in the Master Plan for LSP-South (Phase 2). Following the Task Force meeting, an open comment period will be held for members of the public to offer comments to the Design Task Force.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the first-floor auditorium in the Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal Building located at 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City. Members of the public are invited to attend in person to provide their comments.

In addition, the public can view a virtual livestream of the meeting by registering at bit.ly/lsp-taskforce-march. Advanced registration is recommended. Virtual attendees will be able to submit comments online at dep.nj.gov/revitalizelsp/.

Meeting Agenda

10 a.m. – Design Task Force Meeting

12 p.m. – Lunch break

12:30 p.m. – Open Public Comment

Public Comment

The upcoming March 2 meeting provides an opportunity for the public to give specific feedback on items currently being discussed by the Design Task Force, updates to the conceptual plans for LSP-North (Phase 1B) and comments related to planning for LSP-South (Phase 2).

The Phase 2 Holistic Long-Term Master Plan is in the early stages of development and will be informed by the Summary of Advisory Considerations & Recommendations report, as well as the current Design Task Force and public comments.

Liberty State Park visitors and members of the public provided comments on the Liberty State Park Phase 1B: Northern Area Recreation, Arts & Culture concepts at the Liberty State Park open house held on Oct. 18, 2023, and during a 45-day comment period that followed. Public comments from this prior engagement on Phase 1B have been shared with the Design Task Force.

Liberty State Park Design Task Force Background

In August 2021, DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette issued DEP Administrative Order 2021-18 establishing the advisory Liberty State Park Design Task Force comprised of 17 unpaid, volunteer members asked to advise DEP on iterative park planning and design decisions and, most importantly, to support DEP in operationalizing public feedback to ensure that park improvement decisions were responsive to and likely to meet the diverse needs of the public.

In July 2022, the Legislature passed P.L. 2022, c. 45, which acknowledged the existing advisory Task Force established by DEP and expanded its membership. The legislation retained the original 17 Task Force members and provided for 6 additional members, with the Governor, Senate President, and Assembly Speaker each making two appointments. These new appointments were complete as of Oct. 10, 2023.

A list of the Liberty State Park Design Task Force members is available at dep.nj.gov/revitalizelsp/design-task-force/#design-task-force-members.

To learn more about the Liberty State Park Revitalization Program, visit dep.nj.gov/revitalizelsp/.