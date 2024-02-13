Ukraine: EU housing project transforms former school dormitory into housing for IDPs

The dormitory of a former boarding school in Kivertsy in northwestern Ukraine has reopened after being renovated to provide urgent housing for displaced persons.

The energy efficiency reconstruction was conducted under the ‘EU Support for Urgent Housing Needs for Internally Displaced Persons in Ukraine’ programme, funded by the European Union and managed by Nefco. The programme’s total budget is €19.4 million, with around €1.5 million earmarked for the reconstruction of the dormitory in the village of Trostyanets, within the community of Kivertsi.

Kivertsi is a town located approximately 12 km from the regional centre, Lutsk. It serves as the administrative centre of the Kivertsi territorial community, with a total population of around 18,000 people. Despite its small size, the community received more than 3,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the onset of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

Oleksandr Kovalchuk, Head of the Kivertsi City Council, said the restoration of the building was important because “it is a good facility that includes a bomb shelter and a canteen open to everyone”.

“What once was an abandoned building has now become one of the greenest buildings in our community, thanks to our cooperation with the European Union and Nefco. Now, many internally displaced families with children can live in these well-functioning apartments under favourable conditions. They can start their new lives here, finding employment in our community,” said Kovalchuk.

Find out more

Press release