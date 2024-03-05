AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: TotalAV
TotalAV achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TotalAV achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-TotalAV/
TotalAV Antivirus Pro is a consumer security product that demonstrated a high level of protection against both Internet-based threats, and malicious files from sources such as external drives or the local area network. It also had to prove that it could provide this protection without impacting device performance or creating false alarms.
Testers found TotalAV Antivirus Pro to be very simple to install and use. The program’s features are easily found in a single menu panel, and default settings and alerts are sensible. Files are scanned for malware if you try to copy them to your PC, and malware on a USB drive is detected as soon as you open the drive in Windows Explorer. The program also includes a VPN, although this was not part of the tests.
TotalAV had notable success in AV-Comparatives’ 2023 Consumer Main-Test Series. In addition to an Approved Security Product Award, it received a Silver Award for Lowest False Positives, and a Bronze Award for the Malware Protection Test.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: TotalAV
TotalAV hat in der Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
TotalAV hat bei der Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
TotalAV Antivirus Pro ist ein Security-Produkt für Privatanwender, das ein hohes Level an Schutz sowohl vor internetbasierten Bedrohungen als auch vor schädlichen Dateien aus Quellen wie externen Laufwerken oder dem lokalen Netzwerk bietet. Außerdem musste es beweisen, dass es diesen Schutz bietet, ohne die Performance des Geräts zu beeinträchtigen oder Fehlalarme auszulösen.
Die Tester fanden, dass TotalAV Antivirus Pro sehr leicht zu installieren und zu bedienen ist. Die Funktionen des Programms sind leicht in einem einzigen Menüfeld zu finden, und die Standardeinstellungen und Warnmeldungen sind sinnvoll. Dateien werden auf Malware gescannt, wenn Sie versuchen, sie auf Ihren PC zu kopieren, und Malware auf einem USB-Laufwerk wird erkannt, sobald Sie das Laufwerk im Windows Explorer öffnen. Das Produkt enthält auch ein VPN, das jedoch nicht Teil der Tests war.
TotalAV hat in der Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives einen bemerkenswerten Erfolg erzielt. Neben einem Approved Security Product Award erhielt es einen Silver Award für die Lowest False-Positives und einen Bronze Award für den Malware-Protection Test.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
