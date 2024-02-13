Global Bioenergy Plant Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Bioenergy Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The bioenergy market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $424.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Bioenergy Plant Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the Bioenergy plant market size is predicted to reach $424.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the Bioenergy plant market is due to increasing demand for energy targets to reduce carbon emissions. North America region is expected to hold the largest Bioenergy plant market share. Major players in the Bioenergy plant market include Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Orsted A/S, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Pacific Bioenergy Corp., Enerkem Inc., MVV Energie AG.

Bioenergy Plant Market Segments

• By Type: Biomass and Renewable Municipal Waste, Bioenergy, Liquid Biofuels

• By Technology: Gasification, Fast Pyrolysis, Fermentation, Other Technologies

• By Application: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global Bioenergy plant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bioenergy refers to biomass, a form of renewable energy from organic materials that are used to produce electricity, transportation fuels, and heat. The biomass is transformed into a solid, liquid, or gaseous fuel and used as a primary renewable energy source for power generation, heating buildings and industries, and transportation.

