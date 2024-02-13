Stainless Steel Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Stainless Steel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The stainless steel market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $228.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Stainless Steel Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the stainless steel market size is predicted to reach $228.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the stainless steel market is due to rapid growth in the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest stainless steel market share. Major players in the stainless steel market include China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Ltd., Sandmeyer Steel Company, ArcelorMittal SA, Pohang Iron and Steel Company, Nippon Steel Corporation.

Stainless Steel Market Segments

• By Type: Cold Rolled Flat, Hot Plate and Sheet, Cold Bars and Wire, Hot Bars and Wire Rod, Other Types

• By Grade: 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Duplex series, Other Grades

• By Application: Building and Construction, Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Goods, Mechanical Engineering and Heavy Industries, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global stainless steel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Stainless steel refers to an alloy of steel with chromium and other elements (such as nickel or molybdenum) that is practically immune to rusting and ordinary corrosion. It is used to provide corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, and durability.

