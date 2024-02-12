Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,341 in the last 365 days.

What is Venus' quasi-moon Zoozve?

Quasi-moons like this had been predicted, but none had been discovered until Skiff spotted and tracked Zoozve in 2002. Since then, a quasi-moon of Neptune has been discovered, as well as seven quasi-moons of Earth.

Because Zoozve crosses Earth’s orbital path, it’s also considered a near-Earth asteroid. This designation, combined with the asteroid’s diameter of about 230 meters (750 feet), means Zoozve is considered a potentially hazardous object, although it is not predicted to impact the Earth.

The name Zoozve is not at all typical for planetary bodies. The International Astronomical Union, which is responsible for approving names for celestial objects, prefers names of mythological origin for objects like Zoozve that cross Earth’s orbit. The name was proposed by Latif Nasser, co-host of the science podcast Radiolab, who got in touch with Skiff after seeing a children’s poster of the Solar System that showed a moon alongside Venus with the name “ZOOZVE” alongside it.

You just read:

What is Venus' quasi-moon Zoozve?

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more