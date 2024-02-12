New CT scanner brings advanced diagnostics to Squamish

CANADA, February 12 - People in the Squamish area will benefit from a new state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanner being installed at Squamish General Hospital (SGH).

“The new CT scanner will reduce wait times for people in the region and increase access to timely diagnostics, which is critical,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Our government is committed to expanding these services for patients around the province, so people have access to life-saving technology and world-class, team-based health care.”

The new CT scanner will help provide timely diagnostic imaging that leads to higher-quality care, better patient outcomes and improved health-care delivery. The scanner will provide advanced medical diagnostics for people in Squamish and the surrounding areas, including Whistler, Pemberton and the North Shore. It is expected to be operational by early 2025.

This will also allow more patients to stay in their community to receive medical imaging, saving them time and expenses on travel.

“This CT scanner is great news for people living in and around Squamish and will make access to much-needed heath-care services easier,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health. “This is another demonstration of our government’s dedication to improving access to care in rural and remote areas across B.C.”

To date, patients had to travel to access CT services, with the closest sites being the Whistler Health Care Centre and Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. Last year, at least 5,500 Howe Sound residents were redirected to another health-care facility for a CT scan. The new scanner is projected to perform 7,000 CT scans per year, or about 20 per day.

“Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is very pleased to expand medical imaging for local community members. This CT scanner will improve patient care at Squamish General Hospital,” said Heidi Butler, director for Sea to Sky Acute and Squamish General Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health. “It will enhance the patient experience for the people of Squamish and the surrounding community with access to this new state-of-the-art device.”

A CT is diagnostic equipment that combines X-ray with advanced computer-processing technology to create accurate, detailed images of internal structures and organs. A CT scan is an advanced medical-imaging procedure that uses a revolving X-ray producing tube, special electronic sensors and powerful computers, to make slice-like, cross-sectional images.

The CT imaging allows radiologists to more easily diagnose:

cancer;

cardiovascular disease;

infectious disease;

trauma; and

musculoskeletal disorders.

The project will cost an estimated $6.5 million and is being funded by the Province through Vancouver Coastal Health and Sea to Sky Regional Hospital District. The project includes the purchase of a CT scanner and a minor expansion to SGH, with the addition of a pre-fabricated modular unit to house the scanner and a secondary imaging waiting room, as well as clinical space for imaging staff.

Quotes:

Jenna Stoner, chair, Sea to Sky Regional Hospital District –

“The Sea to Sky Regional Hospital District (SSRHD) is grateful for these projects, that help improve access to health care for our communities. The new CT scanner is a testament to enhanced health-care accessibility in our region. It brings accurate diagnosis, timely treatment and improved patient outcomes, transforming the lives of individuals within the community. The SSRHD is proud to be part of the purchase of a potentially life-saving technology.”

Karen Vanzella, president, Squamish Hospital Foundation –

“The board of the Squamish Hospital Foundation is extremely pleased to hear this announcement. Having a CT scanner at SGH has been on our list for about 20 years, with fundraising started by Dr. Laverne Kindree. We look forward to seeing the completion of this project and its benefit to health care for our community. Thank you to Ministry of Health.”

Dr. Stephen Masselink, medical director, Sea to Sky and Squamish General Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health –

“As a physician, I know how important a service like a CT scanner is for the delivery of safe, quality and timely care. VCH continues to work hard alongside our partners to provide the best care possible and this new service will ensure we meet the growing needs of Squamish and the broader Sea to Sky community.”