Mayor Bowser Opens the District’s First Safe Commercial Corridor Hub in Chinatown

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser opened the District’s first Safe Commercial Corridor Hub in the Chinatown neighborhood. The Safe Commercial Corridor Hubs will connect residents to a range of city services in priority areas, with a specific focus on working across government to keep corridors safe and clean. The hubs will be staffed by outreach teams from multiple public safety and human services agencies that will be able to respond in real-time to challenges in the community.



“These hubs are one more way we can bring city services closer to the community and stay connected to residents and businesses in the neighborhood,” said Mayor Bowser. “When we talk about a whole-of-government approach to public safety, these are the people and teams who are working together every day to keep our city safe and healthy, and we are grateful for their wide range of expertise, compassion, and commitment to our community.”



The District’s first Safe Commercial Corridor Hub in Chinatown is located at 675 H Street NW and will be open for residents to walk-in for services from Monday through Friday, 9 am to 6 pm. The hub will be staffed with representatives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services (MOCRS), Mayor’s Office of Nightline and Culture (MONC), Mayor’s Office of Asian Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Department of Behavioral Health (DBH).

officers from the Chinatown Crime Patrol Unit and Chinatown Bike Unit will access the space 24/7 to complete critical administrative tasks without having to return to the First District’s main station. MOCRS and MONC representatives will be available at the hub from Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm to connect residents and business owners with District agencies to address their needs.



representatives will be available at the hub to engage with individuals who may be experiencing mental health and/or substance use challenges and connect them to treatment and support. DHS representatives will be available at the hub to offer outreach services for those experiencing homelessness and other human services supports.

“This is another opportunity to strengthen the relationship between our law enforcement officers and the communities we serve,” said Pamela A. Smith, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department. “It’s important that our officers are policing with purpose and serving with care. We will continue to be accessible, approachable, and responsive to the unique needs of our various neighborhoods.”



Two additional community hubs will be established in the U Street area and in Anacostia, and those hubs are set to open in Spring 2024.



The hubs will provide DC Government teams with more visibility in the community, strengthen partnerships with community stakeholders, and increase officer presence and availability in communities by providing a place for them to write reports and take care of other administrative tasks in the neighborhoods they serve.



During the event, the Mayor also acknowledged last week’s vote on Secure DC and called on the Council to act with urgency to hold a second vote and pass it without adding any amendments that will weaken the legislation.



