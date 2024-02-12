Early Voting Period Begins on Valentine’s Day

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office wants to remind every registered Tennessean to utilize the early voting period to cast a ballot for the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Elections.

“Early voting begins on Valentine’s Day, and we want to remind voters our robust early voting period provides Tennesseans with a convenient way to make their voices heard,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.



Early voting begins on Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 27. All registered voters can find hours, and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.



“Early voting is an easy way for all registered Tennesseans to cast their ballots before the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Registered Tennesseans will likely experience shorter wait times at polling locations during early voting; therefore, we encourage them to cast a ballot early.”



