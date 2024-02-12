Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,325 in the last 365 days.

This Day In Metal Interview with Bumblefoot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Day In Metal had the pleasure of chatting with Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, a legendary guitarist, songwriter, and producer known for his work with bands such as Guns N' Roses, Asia, Sons of Apollo, and Art of Anarchy.

During the conversation, Ron discussed his current music projects, including Art of Anarchy and Whom Gods Destroy. Art of Anarchy is set to release their third studio album, "Let There Be Anarchy," on Pavement Music. Their new single and music video, "Vilified," will be released on February 16th.

Whom Gods Destroy is a new prog metal band founded by Derek Sherinian, former frontman of Sons of Apollo, and Bumblefoot. Their debut album, "Insanium," will be released on March 15th via Inside Out Records.

https://thisdayinmetal.com/interview/interview-with-bumblefoot/

This Day In Metal
thisdayinmetal@hotmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

This Day in Metal interview with Bumblefoot

You just read:

This Day In Metal Interview with Bumblefoot

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more