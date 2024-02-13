Lockhaven Solutions, LLC. Achieves Trio of Prestigious Certifications

EDRM Trusted Partner Solidifies Its Position as a Diverse Leader in Cybersecurity

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockhaven Solutions, LLC., a trailblazer in the cybersecurity, privacy, and enterprise risk management industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of three distinguished certifications, underscoring its commitment to excellence and diversity. These certifications highlight Lockhaven Solutions' unique status as the only Hispanic and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned business of its kind in Illinois.

The company has been awarded the following certifications:

1. State of Illinois Business Enterprise Program Commission on Equity and Inclusion Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification

2. State of Illinois Business Enterprise Program Commission on Equity and Inclusion Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Certification

3. US Small Business Administration Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Certification.

These certifications recognize Lockhaven Solutions' dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within the business community and the cybersecurity industry. They also reflect the firm's adherence to the highest standards of service quality and commitment to contributing positively to the economic fabric of Illinois and the United States.

“EDRM is proud to celebrate the well-deserved recognition of our Trusted Partner, Lockhaven Solutions, from these prestigious organizations,” said Mary Mack, CISSP, EDRM CEO and chief legal technologist. “Lockhaven Solutions has an ethos of excellence to clients and service to community. These values are the embodiment of Lockhaven’s founders, Army veterans Dr. Jack Dever and James Dever, Esq. Their service, combined with their well-earned expertise, makes them unique and valuable cyber partners.”

Lockhaven Solutions has quickly established itself as a leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions. The firm's unique perspective, shaped by its diverse leadership, enables it to deliver comprehensive strategies that address the complex challenges of today's digital landscape.

With these new certifications, Lockhaven Solutions is poised to expand its reach and impact, offering unparalleled expertise to clients seeking robust cybersecurity and risk management services. The firm is dedicated to protecting its clients' digital assets and ensuring their operations are secure against emerging threats.

“We were inspired and guided to obtain our certifications by the University of Illinois System’s Diverse Supplier Development Program (DSDP),” said Dr. Jack Dever, CEO of Lockhaven Solutions. “We worked closely with Dale Morrison, Esq. and Danielle Green in the Office of Procurement Diversity to achieve this milestone – an important step toward our shared goal of making Illinois a hub for sustainable technology jobs.”

Adding to the sentiment, James Dever, Esq, principal at Lockhaven Solutions, LLC., stated, “Our hallmark is world class service. Our mission is to leverage the diverse talent in Illinois to make our community a tech hub to rival Palo Alto and Austin.”

For more information about Lockhaven Solutions, LLC., its services, and how they can help secure your organization's digital future, please visit https://www.lockhavensolutions.com/

