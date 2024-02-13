Submit Release
360 Digitizing Solutions Launches Custom Embroidery Patches Services Globally

360 Digitizing Solutions - Custom Logo Digitizing, Custom Embroidery Patches & Vector Conversion Services Company

360 Digitizing Solutions Expands Services to Include Custom Patches, Offering Personalized Branding Solutions Globally

NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Digitizing Solutions, a leader in custom logo digitizing and vector art conversion services, proudly announces the addition of custom patches services to its extensive portfolio. This expansion caters to the increasing demand for personalized and branded apparel, providing businesses, organizations, and individuals worldwide with high-quality, custom-designed patches.

A Decade of Digital Excellence

For more than ten years, 360 Digitizing Solutions has been setting industry standards in digital embroidery and vector conversion services. With a commitment to precision, quality, and client satisfaction, the company has earned its status as a preferred partner for global businesses seeking expert digitizing solutions.

Expanded Service Offerings

The introduction of custom patches services marks a significant milestone for 360 Digitizing Solutions, broadening its scope to meet and exceed the diverse needs of its clientele. This new service enables the creation of unique patches for uniforms, promotional wear, and personal projects, enhancing brand visibility and personal expression through high-quality embroidery.

Service Portfolio

Logo Digitizing Services:

3D Puff Digitizing
Applique Digitizing
Left Chest Logo Digitizing
Cap/Hat Digitizing
Jacket Back Digitizing
Custom Embroidered Patches:

Iron-On Patches
Velcro Backing Patches
Adhesive Backing Patches
Merrow Border Patches
Laser Cut Patches
Vector Conversion Services:

Raster to Vector Conversion
Logo Vectorization
Artwork Vectorization
Image to Vector Services
Technical Drawing Vectorization
Commitment to Excellence

360 Digitizing Solutions' expansion into custom patches is driven by its ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving needs of the market. Utilizing the latest in technology and software, the company ensures that each project reflects the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

Global Reach, Local Service

With services available worldwide, 360 Digitizing Solutions maintains its commitment to delivering exceptional results, irrespective of geographic location. This global approach is matched by a dedication to detailed customer service, ensuring that each client's vision is accurately brought to life.

About 360 Digitizing Solutions

360 Digitizing Solutions has established itself as a premier provider of custom logo digitizing, vector art conversion, and custom patches services. Focused on delivering unmatched quality and customer satisfaction, the company leverages over a decade of industry experience to meet the specific needs of its global clientele. Through a combination of expertise, innovation, and dedication, 360 Digitizing Solutions continues to lead the way in digital embroidery and vector conversion services.

Daniel Jordan
360 Digitizing Solutions
+1 309-329-3400
info@360digitizing.solutions
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

