【Celebrate Chinese New Year and 25th Anniversary of Macao’s return to Motherland】Float parade splendidly unfolds with dazzling fireworks

MACAU, February 12 - As one of the major Chinese New Year festivities, the “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” is grandly unveiled at Sai Van Lake Square tonight (12 February) on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year, followed by the first dazzling show of the Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays. Many local and visiting spectators enjoyed the extravaganzas in celebration of Chinese New Year and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and his wife attended the opening ceremony and enjoyed the Parade. Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng; Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong; Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; President of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, José Tavares; President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; President of Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun; Acting President of the Board of Directors of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Agostinho Vong; Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Li Ziwei, and Assistant to the Director of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Cheng Ruishan, officiated the opening ceremony together with other guests.

Guided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” (the “Parade”) is organized by MGTO and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau as well as Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Continuously foster “tourism +” and enrich offerings as a world centre of tourism and leisure

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, remarked that the SAR Government has arranged a series of tourism and festive events for locals and travelers, with the hope that they can deeply experience the wonderful myriad of events across the city and explore different communities in depth for sightseeing and spending, to bring home wonderful travel memories. 2024 not just marks the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the Motherland but is also a significant year to implement the development plan for adequate economic diversification. Adhering to the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate diversification, the SAR Government will strive to foster and optimize the integrated tourism and leisure industry development in partnership with the travel trade, forging ahead to deepen integration across “tourism +” and enrich the city’s offerings as a world centre of tourism and leisure. He believes that under the unswerving guidance of the Chief Executive and powered by the collaborative effort of different sectors in the society, the integrated tourism and leisure industry and other industries will keep gaining new fruits of progress in their concerted development, as Macao’s economy steadily grows towards a brighter future.

Three festivities are listed as “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations

This year, the Parade, together with the 2024 Chinese New Year Activities and Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays, are listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, set to manifest the breadth of destination appeal in “tourism + events”.

Wonderful performances lift curtains upon the Parade

Lively vibes permeate the route

The themed story unfolded in the opening show on the 3rd night of Chinese New Year. Dazzling in the splendor of rainbow diamonds, the Wood Dragon gathers in Macao with other dragons to bestow blessings on the children of China as “Descendants of the Dragon”. Coming from Hong Kong, Karl Ting, Archie Sin, Yumi Chung, Aeren Man, pop group XiX, George Au and Phoebus Ng from P1X3L and other performers enchanted spectators with wonderful performances and filled the event with lively ambience. 15 floats then came into the limelight along with about 1,000 performers from near and far. The dazzling floats proceeded together with the art troupes which delivered a variety of great performances, keenly welcomed by residents and visitors along the route.

Emcees from Hong Kong and Macao, Bob Lam, Nicosia Lok Fai and Germano Guilherm enlivened the main stage with joyful vibes at Sai Van Lake Square. Gordon Ip and Lincoln Hui from Hong Kong pop group BOP, Macao singers Filipe Tou and Germano Guilherme, Macao pop group MFM and other performers poured great efforts in their finale performances to convey New Year wishes.

For the first time, MGTO extended the parade route on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year to Macau Fisherman’s Wharf as the finishing point where fascinating performances were arranged, drawing many spectators for the lively ambience of the festive event.

Fireworks ignite festive happiness

Following the Parade, the first show of Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays dazzled the sky under the theme of the Dragon for 15 minutes, when the vibes reached the pinnacle. The second and third firework shows will take place above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9 p.m. on the 7th day (16 February, “Renri”) of Chinese New Year and Chinese Lantern Festival (24 February) respectively, to create more sparkling memories.

The Parade will dazzle northern district on 8th day of Chinese New Year

The 15 floats will enliven the northern district at 8 p.m. on the 8th day (17 February) of Chinese New Year, setting off from the University of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Diocesan College Six. A cultural and artistic show will start at Iao Hon Market Garden at 8:15 p.m. Hong Kong artists Selena Lee and Carman Kwan, Macao singers Germano Guilherme, Rico Long and Viviana Lo will deliver wonderful performances in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Splendid floats for check-in

The floats will be on display at the outdoor parking lot of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 13 – 16 February and at Tap Seac Square from 18 – 25 February. Illuminations will be on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats and take pictures for check-in on social media.

Synergy of “Tourism + Events”

During Chinese New Year, an array of festive events are taking place in Macao. Different governmental entities, enterprises and community organizations are rolling out a variety of festive events and activities, set to radiate the synergy of “tourism + events” and attract visitors into different communities for sightseeing, spending and more wonderful travel experiences. Unveiled by MGTO last December, Light up Macao 2023 will continue to make festive days sparkle until 25 February.

The themed webpage of “2024 Chinese New Year Festivities in Macao” introduces a wide range of wonderful festive activities organized by governmental entities such as MGTO, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau and Municipal Affairs Bureau, as well as tourism businesses during Chinese New Year, along with promotional videos for different festivities. Residents and visitors can conveniently learn about various local Chinese New Year festivities at one stop.