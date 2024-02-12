Manjas Tax Launches Innovative DIY Tax Product In Partnership With Column Tax

Introducing DIY Taxes by Manjas Tax & Column Tax: File easily from home for $79.99. Quick, secure, with CPA support as needs grow.

We understand that the financial landscape can change over time. That's why we've designed DIY Taxes to grow with users, offering a transition to our full range of services when the time is right.” — Mandeep Chhabra, CFO & COO

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manjas Tax, in partnership with Column Tax, is thrilled to announce the launch of DIY Taxes, a revolutionary new service designed to make tax filing as easy and stress-free as possible. This innovative platform, the first of its kind in the United States, allows individuals to file their taxes securely and effortlessly from the comfort of their own home. Priced at a flat fee of $79.99, with no hidden charges, DIY Taxes is set to transform the tax filing experience for Americans nationwide.

DIY Taxes leverages the industry-leading software provided by Column Tax, combining intuitive design with state-of-the-art security measures to ensure that users' data is protected at every step. The platform supports a wide range of tax situations, from the simplest to the most complex, making it suitable for a broad spectrum of taxpayers.

"Our vision with DIY Taxes is to democratize tax filing, making it accessible and manageable for everyone, regardless of their tax situation," said the COO and CFO of Manjas Tax. "We're not just offering a product; we're inviting our users on a journey that begins with self-filing and seamlessly transitions to professional CPA support as their financial landscape evolves."

The platform is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring an auto-save function that allows users to start their tax return and finish it at their leisure, without worrying about losing any progress. The average time to complete a return is just 15-20 minutes, thanks to the platform's efficiency and ease of use.

Security is a top priority for Manjas Tax and Column Tax. The DIY Taxes platform is the first in the U.S. to be approved by the IRS for e-filing, ensuring that users' personal information is always secure. "Partnering with Column Tax allows us to offer an unparalleled level of security and reliability to our users," the COO and CFO added.

In addition to its user-friendly design and robust security features, DIY Taxes stands out for its comprehensive IRS resolution support. Users are not alone in their tax filing journey; Manjas Tax provides expert support for any issues that may arise with the return or with the IRS, at no extra cost.

The launch of DIY Taxes marks a significant milestone for Manjas Tax and Column Tax, as they set a new standard in the industry for efficiency, innovation, and user-focused service. "We're proud to be the first U.S. tax firm to offer this level of service through a consumer technology platform approved by the IRS," said the COO and CFO. "Our goal is to make tax season something our users can look forward to, not something they dread."

DIY Taxes is more than just a tax filing service; it's a commitment to long-term growth and partnership. By meeting consumers at the beginning of their tax journey and providing a clear path toward more comprehensive services as needed, Manjas Tax and Column Tax are building lasting relationships based on trust, reliability, and technological innovation.

The launch of DIY Taxes is a game-changer for tax filing in the U.S., offering a blend of convenience, security, and long-term support that is unmatched in the industry. For more information or to get started with DIY Taxes, visit Manjas Tax and Column Tax at their respective websites.

Read more - https://www.manjastax.com/columntax

About Manjas Tax:

Manjas Tax is a leading tax firm based in San Francisco, California, known for its innovative approach to tax services and its commitment to client satisfaction.

About Column Tax:

Column Tax is a cutting-edge tax software company, providing secure and efficient solutions for tax professionals and individuals alike.

