Governor issues statement on fallen officer Jonah Hernandez

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statement following the death of Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

“I am horrified to hear of the murder of a young officer in Las Cruces last night. Officer Hernandez was, by all accounts, a dedicated and brave public servant and an outstanding son, husband and father.

“I am praying for Officer Hernandez’s wife, his two sons, his friends and family, his colleagues at the Las Cruces Police Department, and the Las Cruces community as they grieve his sudden and terrible loss. This loss is felt acutely by every first responder and their families, who selflessly serve and protect New Mexicans every day.

“Officer Hernandez, thank you for your service.”

