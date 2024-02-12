Idaho Fish and Game will be hosting a public meeting at the Clearwater Regional Office at 3316 16th St. in Lewiston on March 12 from 6-8 p.m. Come learn more about recent fire restoration work, habitat projects recently implemented and plans for future management of Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Contact the Clearwater Regional office for more information (208) 799-5010. We hope to see you there!
You just read:
Craig Mountain WMA Public Meeting scheduled for March 12 at 6 p.m.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.