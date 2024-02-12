Submit Release
Barnes County Clerk’s Office staff will be unavailable after 12:00pm today, February 12th

Court Staff in the Barnes County Clerk’s Office will be unavailable after 12:00pm today, February 12th.  For questions about court cases, or assistance with on-line payments, please contact the Stutsman County Clerk’s Office at 701-252-9042. 

