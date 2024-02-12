Vallourec to provide pipes for North Sea gas development project
LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading French pipe producer Vallourec is set to provide German oil and gas giant Wintershall Dea with high-grade OCTG (oil country tubular goods) components and services for Dvalin North, a deep-water gas development project in the Norwegian North Sea.
The recently secured purchase order provides for almost 3,000 metres of piping, which includes large amounts of top-grade corrosion-resistant alloy material. The order also outlines the supply of connections and accessories, as well as the provision of associated services. The supplier will implement the environmentally friendly CLEANWELL® solution as part of the project, which will help to lower costs.
Production is set to get underway at Vallourec-operated plants in Brazil and France this year, with delivery scheduled for late 2024.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.steelorbis.com/steel-news/latest-news/frances-vallourec-to-supply-pipes-for-gas-development-project-in-north-sea-1327457.htm
Shamir Atif
