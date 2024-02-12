Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,325 in the last 365 days.

Vallourec to provide pipes for North Sea gas development project

LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading French pipe producer Vallourec is set to provide German oil and gas giant Wintershall Dea with high-grade OCTG (oil country tubular goods) components and services for Dvalin North, a deep-water gas development project in the Norwegian North Sea.

The recently secured purchase order provides for almost 3,000 metres of piping, which includes large amounts of top-grade corrosion-resistant alloy material. The order also outlines the supply of connections and accessories, as well as the provision of associated services. The supplier will implement the environmentally friendly CLEANWELL® solution as part of the project, which will help to lower costs.

Production is set to get underway at Vallourec-operated plants in Brazil and France this year, with delivery scheduled for late 2024.

German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.

https://www.steelorbis.com/steel-news/latest-news/frances-vallourec-to-supply-pipes-for-gas-development-project-in-north-sea-1327457.htm

Shamir Atif
DI PR
20 7454 5111
email us here

You just read:

Vallourec to provide pipes for North Sea gas development project

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more