SOCIALBOX.BIZ CELEBRATES TEN YEARS OF MAKING AN IMPACT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past ten years have been a whirlwind of success with the launch and expansion of the Laptops for Homeless moving into permanent accommodation, older people living in isolation and refugees integrating into British society programs, but we still have so much work to do. Each new partner is another advancement for us and for the underprivileged people served. Over the years, we’ve found that particular segments of the population are more at risk for not having access to a laptop. These findings reflect the research and data presented by many other organisations.

Continue reading...
https://www.socialbox.biz/socialbox-biz-celebrates-ten-years-of-making-an-impact/

###
Tech Innovations From SocialBox.Biz Reducing Scope 3 emissions And Increasing Local Impact in London and the UK.
#RefugeeWeek2024, #EarthDay2024, #LondonTechWeek2024 #TechForGood #CIO #UniversitiesUK

Marching into 2024, SocialBox.Biz is sounding the alarm for more businesses, organisations in the education sector, and universities to join the cause. These very institutions generate a wealth of outdated tech that is typically recycled, which isn’t the best option for the environment. Instead, SocialBox.Biz encourages them to reuse via their local initiative items they no longer need but that can still be used and be a champion for those in need. To date, SocialBox.Biz has reused and rehomed thousands of old devices and worked with a variety of charity organisations.

For example, specifically for universities in the UK they have developed a special impact program to benefit genuine refugees and people experiencing homelessness. With every 5,000 items collected from universities and other academic institutes, SocialBox.Biz also aims to contributes towards their scholarship program designed to benefit the homeless and refugees.

https://www.socialbox.biz/scholarships-for-refugees-and-helping-students-learn-about-working-together-helping-others-and-collaborating/
###

peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SOCIALBOX.BIZ CELEBRATES TEN YEARS OF MAKING AN IMPACT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
Company/Organization
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
harben house, harben parade
london, nw36lh
United Kingdom
+44 843 289 5722
Visit Newsroom
About

A Community Interest Company, London , UK

More From This Author
SOCIALBOX.BIZ CELEBRATES TEN YEARS OF MAKING AN IMPACT
Local businesses urged to donate old laptops to help homeless people get back onto their feet in Yorkshire
Refugee Week 2023: SocialBox.Biz IT innovator donates laptops to refugees
View All Stories From This Author