Tar Heel Construction Group Introduces GAF Solar Shingles to Bel Air, MD Residents

Bel Air, MD – February 12, 2024 – Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC, a leading roofing and exterior remodeling company serving Bel Air, Maryland, announces the introduction of GAF Solar Shingles to its range of roofing solutions. This innovative roofing technology offers homeowners the opportunity to enhance the aesthetics of their homes while harnessing the power of solar energy.

Since 2004, Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC has been committed to exceeding customers’ roofing expectations with quality craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service. With the addition of GAF Solar Shingles, the company continues its mission to provide cutting-edge roofing solutions that meet the evolving needs of homeowners in the Greater Baltimore region.

GAF Solar Shingles combine the latest rooftop solar technology with the reliability and durability of GAF roofing systems, offering homeowners a seamless integration of solar energy generation and roofing functionality. These solar shingles not only contribute to renewable energy growth but also offer potential savings on monthly electricity bills over time.

“We are excited to introduce GAF Solar Shingles to our customers,” said Joe Ayler, Owner of Tar Heel Construction Group. “This innovative roofing solution not only enhances the curb appeal of homes but also helps homeowners potentially save on energy costs.”

Tar Heel Construction Group’s team of GAF-certified roofing contractors ensures expert installation of both the roofing and solar components, providing homeowners with peace of mind and quality assurance. With warranties covering everything from starter strips to solar shingles, backed by North America’s largest roofing manufacturer, homeowners in the Greater Baltimore area can trust in the longevity and reliability of their solar roofing system.

“We believe in providing our customers with the highest quality roofing solutions that align with their sustainability goals,” added Joe Ayler. “GAF Solar Shingles offer a beautiful and cost-effective way for homeowners to transition to clean energy while enhancing the value and efficiency of their homes.”

Homeowners in Bel Air and the surrounding areas can now explore their energy options with Tar Heel Construction Group and discover if a GAF Solar roofing system is right for their homes.

To learn more about GAF Solar Shingles and schedule a free roofing estimate, visit tarheelconstructiongroup.com.

About Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC:

Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC is a roofing and exterior remodeling company based in Bel Air, Maryland, serving residential and commercial customers since 2004. The company is committed to providing the highest quality roofing and exterior services through honesty, dependability, and respect for its customers and their properties.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/tar-heel-construction-group-introduces-gaf-solar-shingles-to-bel-air-md-residents/

About Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC

Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC was established over 20 years in Bel Air – Harford County, Maryland. Since 2004 we have been committed to providing the best exterior remodeling solutions for our local community.

Contact Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC

1212 E Churchville Rd #101

Bel Air

MD 21014

United States

(410) 638-7021

Website: https://tarheelconstructiongroup.com/