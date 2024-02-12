Submit Release
Singleton Bill to Require Readmission for Students Whose Education is Interrupted by Military Service Clears Senate

TRENTON – The New Jersey Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senators Troy Singleton and Kristin Corrado that would require public universities and colleges to readmit students who had to withdraw due to military service.

“If a college student needs to take a leave from school for military service, they should not be penalized academically or forced to spend more on their education,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “They should be able to pick up right where they left off, and this bill will ensure that colleges are required to let them do so.”

The bill, S-1445, would require public institutions of higher education to readmit an undergraduate student who had to withdraw from the institution due to their service in the Armed Forces or as a member of the National Guard or Reserve, whether they be on active duty, on active duty for training, or full-time National Guard duty under either federal or state authority.

The institution would be required to readmit the student with the same academic status the student had when they last attended. No additional application or other fee would be permitted to be assessed for a readmission request that is made pursuant to the bill’s provisions.

The bill was approved by the Senate in a 37-0 vote.

