Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,330 in the last 365 days.

Beach, Pou Bill to Require Telemarketer Caller ID Transparency Clears Senate

TRENTON – The New Jersey Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senators James Beach and Nellie Pou that would prohibit telemarketers from failing to transmit the name of the telemarketer or the name of the seller on behalf of which the call is placed to any caller identification service.

“Consumers are inundated with calls from telemarketers seeking to conceal their identity by using blocked or altered phone numbers,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “This bill will help empower consumers to choose which calls they would like to answer by making it clear who is actually on the other end.”

The bill, S-1237, adds to efforts undertaken in past sessions, such as the “Seinfeld Bill”, to enhance consumer protection and give people more agency in their interactions with telemarketers.

“Expecting to know who is calling before you answer a phone call is not a burdensome expectation,” said Senator Nellie Pou (D-Bergen/Passaic), the Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, “Unfortunately, telemarketers often try to hide this information from those whom they call. This legislation will allow people to better screen such calls, and give them more time talking to those they actually want to hear from.”

The bill was passed in a unanimous vote.

You just read:

Beach, Pou Bill to Require Telemarketer Caller ID Transparency Clears Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more