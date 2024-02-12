Announcing the Launch of Giga Tires Redesigned Website

Giga Tires, a leader in the e-commerce tire retail sector, is excited to unveil the redesign of its website.

COTTAI, CA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giga Tires, a leader in the e-commerce tire retail sector, is excited to unveil the redesign of its website. The website’s new revamped interface ensures an enhanced user experience, providing customers with streamlined access to cutting-edge features and an updated menu for seamless exploration, selection, and purchase of tires.

“At Giga Tires, we believe in simplifying the tire-buying experience, and our revamped website achieves just that—offering a seamless, mobile-responsive design, reduced clicks, and an array of features for effortless tire selection,” said Adam Barker, CEO of Giga Tires. “The sleek interface and enhanced features will provide our customers with an unparalleled online tire shopping journey.”
Key highlights of the updated website include:

A Vehicle Model-Based Tire Search, enabling users to refine their tire search by selecting key attributes.

Secret Price Mode® allows users to access instant discounts of up to 40% on top brands by entering an email address with no strings attached. Signing up means enjoying great deals without the hassle of spam.

Easy Score® calculations, which help customers better select tires with comparison and recommendations

Ship-To-Installer Service, for direct shipping to local tire installers nationwide

Flexible Financing Options introduces a convenient “Buy Now, Pay Later” feature for flexible payment options.

In addition, the new layout showcases Giga Tires' commitment to customer satisfaction and top-notch service with Reseller Ratings, highlighting reviews from verified customers nationwide.
For more details, please visit www.giga-tires.com.

About Giga Tires
Giga Tires is a leading online retailer that provides a wide range of high-quality tires at competitive prices. With a vast selection of over 200 tire brands, Giga Tires is committed to delivering exceptional products and service to customers throughout the United States. The company's user-friendly online platform, budget-friendly options, and free shipping on quality tires exemplify its promise to elevate the consumer experience. For more information, please visit www.giga-tires.com.

About

Since 2004, Tires Easy has revolutionized the tire-buying experience for thousands across the US. We don't just carry top-tier brands, we've curated a diverse range to ensure every driver finds their perfect match. Whether you're hunting for a name brand or a hidden gem, a luxury tire or an affordable one, we’ve got a tire for you. Choose Tires Easy, where quality meets convenience.

