COLORADO, US, February 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing the #1 frustration among CEOs, business owners, and organization leaders, profit acceleration coach, author, and speaker Holly Rouillard Johnson has released her third and national bestselling book, Break Through Your Hiring & Retention Barriers: How Successful Leaders Attract and Keep the Right Employees.Now available on Amazon , as well as barnesandnoble.com , Break Through Your Hiring & Retention Barriers is a how-to guide for business owners, CEOs, and organization leaders that includes proven strategies used by successful leaders to attract and keep the right employees and effectively improve hiring and retention. The book is the culmination of more than two years of interviews along with Johnson’s 35+ years’ experience starting and running two successful public relations, marketing, and design firms and two coaching businesses. Her success did not come without challenges, including going through two mergers, surviving more than four recessions, weathering COVID, and economic downturns.It was her own personal experience losing a key employee and making a hasty hiring decision, which nearly led to the demise of one of her seven-figure firms, that prompted her discovery of the seven key mistakes most CEOs, business owners and organization leaders make – without even knowing it – that has them struggling with hiring and retention.Johnson’s history as an employee and business owner representing every type of business and entity, including trade associations, government agencies, family-owned businesses, corporations, and non-profits, led her to her current path as a profit acceleration coach and author and her desire to shed light the best and worst practices and help leaders address their #1 frustration and profit killer.In Break Through Your Hiring & Retention Barriers, leaders will discover three key strategies to effectively address hiring and retention challenges and build their team and business from the inside out. When effectively implemented, the strategies in this book are proven to help CEOs and business owners create more highly aligned organizations which, according to The Organizational Alignment Research Model, grow revenues 58 percent faster and become 72 percent more profitable.A graduate of the University of Denver, where she holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications, Johnson’s other two books include How to Make Feeling Good Your Priority: A Marathoner’s Journey to a Feel-Good State (available on Amazon) and Break Through Your Net Profit Barrier: How I Find $100K in Any Business in 50 Minutes (available at growthsolutionscoaching.com ). She speaks regularly to business organizations, chambers of commerce, and at trade association meetings. In addition, she serves as the Eagle County territory manager for 4BR, Better Business by Referral, a 25-chapter, Denver-based referral, networking, and business development organization. She is also a 27-time marathoner including 20 Boston marathon qualifiers, skier, cyclist, and scuba diver, who loves to cook and travel. She can be reached at holly@growthsolutionscoaching.com or 941.350.9615.

