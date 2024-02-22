HMP Global earns 2024 Top Workplaces Award for Remote Work

More than 150 members of the HMP Global’s workforce are fully remote, working from home offices throughout the United States.

Recognition based on employee feedback for companies cultivating exceptional remote working environments.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare events and education company, earned a 2024 Top Workplaces Award for Remote Work from Monster, a recognition celebrating organizations with 150 or more employees cultivating exceptional remote working environments.

HMP Global earned the award based on employee feedback. An anonymous survey was administered by employee engagement technology company Energage, LLC, and results were evaluated by comparing responses to research-based statements that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

More than 150 members of the HMP Global’s workforce are fully remote, working from home offices throughout the United States. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, HMP Global also operates offices in New Jersey and Germany and produces nearly 500 conferences and educational events virtually and in-person throughout the United States and the world. Additionally, HMP Global Learning Networks provide clinically relevant, evidence-based content to keep healthcare professionals up to date in a range of therapeutic areas.

“Offering remote work allows us to recruit from a talent pool that is not limited by geographical area,” said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO. “We initially made this shift during the COVID-19 pandemic and have continued to offer this flexibility after the overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees and the highly successful outcomes of their work.”

This is the third year HMP Global has earned Top Workplaces awards based on employee feedback. In 2023 the company earned a national 2023 Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award, two national 2023 Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards for Leadership and Work-Life Balance; a statewide New Jersey 2023 Top Workplaces Award from NJ Advance Media and NJ.com; and a regional Philadelphia/Delaware Valley 2023 Top Workplaces Award from The Philadelphia Inquirer. In 2022 the company earned a New Jersey Top Workplaces award from NJ Advance Media and NJ.com.

“I cannot overstate how important a positive work culture is to a company,” said Anthony Mancini, HMP Global Chief Human Resources Officer and EVP of Operations. “It bolsters our recruiting efforts, contributes to a low turnover rate, and ties directly to our company’s continued growth and success. This award speaks to our strong leadership, at all levels.”

The company recruits locally and virtually, seeking out candidates from a broad talent pool. HMP Global’s remote workforce includes employees in 30 different states, but it hosts in-person networking events for employees multiple times a year. Among its retention efforts, HMP Global also offers both live and virtual management training programs to help employees grow and develop leadership skills. Its record of employee retention is strong, with a 7-year average length of service.

The Top Workplaces employer recognition program has a 17-year history of researching, surveying, and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 65 regional markets. The award is featured by Monster, a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice, determines the awards through an employee survey.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare events, education, and market insights — with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces in-person and virtual accredited medical education events and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Drug Channels Institute (DCI), the pharmaceutical industry’s preferred resource for drug market analysis; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

