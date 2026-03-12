HMP Global’s Radiopharmaceutical Education Institute (RPEI) Aims to Advance Oncology Innovation

RPEI is a scientifically grounded forum where academic and community oncologists and nuclear medicine physicians can engage with current evidence and apply it with greater clarity.

New, multidisciplinary platform delivers expert-driven education to support the evolving integration of radiopharmaceutical therapies in cancer care.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical adoption of targeted radioligand therapies and theranostics is accelerating across multiple cancer types, increasing the need for coordinated, cross-specialty education among oncology and imaging professionals.

To address this need, HMP Global today announced the launch of the Radiopharmaceutical Education Institute (RPEI), a new clinician-focused educational platform from Oncology Learning Network (OLN), dedicated to advancing the science and clinical integration of radiopharmaceutical therapies in oncology.

Why Integrated Education Is Urgently Needed

Radioligand therapy and theranostics are expanding across multiple cancers, including prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid cancer. However, structured multidisciplinary education has not progressed at the same pace as therapeutic innovation.

A 2025 position paper from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging and a 2025 International Atomic Energy Agency review both highlight strengthening education as essential for broader implementation of these therapies beyond traditional nuclear medicine settings.

“When innovation moves faster than education, clinicians are left navigating increasing complexity,” said Oliver Sartor, MD, Director of the LCMC Health Transformational Prostate Cancer Research Center, Metairie, Louisiana, and Editorial Advisor to RPEI. “Radioligand therapy is transforming how we approach advanced cancers, but responsible integration requires deep understanding of the science, patient selection, and sequencing considerations.”

RPEI was established to help close this gap by offering a scientifically grounded forum where academic and community oncologists and nuclear medicine physicians can engage with current evidence and apply it with greater clarity.

What RPEI Provides

At launch, RPEI offers:

• Expert interpretation of emerging radiopharmaceutical data to support informed clinical decision-making.

• Multidisciplinary insight bridging oncology and nuclear medicine, fostering collaboration across specialties.

• Evidence-based analysis translating scientific advancement into clinical relevance.

• Forward-looking perspectives on innovation, including evolving targets and combination strategies.

Initial content focuses on genitourinary malignancies and neuroendocrine tumors, alongside foundational education in theranostics and dosimetry.

“Our goal is to provide education that reflects how these therapies are being implemented in practice,” said Janelle Bradley, Associate Editorial Director. “By examining pivotal trials and real-world considerations, RPEI helps translate complex evidence into meaningful clinical insight.”

“As innovation in radioligand therapy accelerates, trusted education for oncology professionals must keep pace with scientific advancement,” said David DePinho, SVP, HMP Omnimedia. “RPEI represents HMP Global’s commitment to supporting clinicians with authoritative, multidisciplinary content that strengthens informed decision-making across cancer care.”

About RPEI

RPEI is a multidisciplinary educational platform from OLN dedicated to advancing the science and clinical integration of radiopharmaceutical therapies in oncology. As radiopharmaceutical innovation reshapes the therapeutic landscape of cancer care, RPEI serves as a trusted resource for clinicians seeking rigorous, evidence-based insights and cross-specialty perspectives. By bridging oncology and nuclear medicine, the Institute fosters dialogue that supports informed clinical decision-making and prepares clinicians for the evolving era of theranostics. Learn more by visiting the RPEI website.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

