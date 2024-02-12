Centre Technologies Recognized in Elite 150 on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List

Centre Technologies names among Elite 150 for the 2024 CRN MSP 500.

Centre Technologies has been recognized by CRN as a top MSP in North America for 2024. Additionally, they are ranked in the Elite 150 MSP.

"We're continuing to grow and achieve more this year. It's exciting to be recognized by The Channel for the things we build ourselves on: providing quality, local solutions to those who need it." ” — Chris Pace CEO and Founder, Centre Technologies