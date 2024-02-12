EU announces annual humanitarian aid budget of €1.8 billion

The European Union will direct around €115 million of its €1.8 billion annual humanitarian budget to Southeast Europe and the European Neighbourhood, mostly addressing the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, as well as funding projects for ongoing needs in the Western Balkans, the Caucasus, and the effects of the Syria crisis in Türkiye.

With almost 300 million people estimated to need humanitarian assistance in 2024, the EU today announcedits initial annual humanitarian budget of more than €1.8 billion for this year.

Almost €470 million will be allocated in the Middle East and North Africa in the face of extreme humanitarian needs in Gaza, as well as the ongoing regional crisis in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and its neighbouring countries.

Around €315 million are reserved for responding to sudden-onset emergencies and unforeseen humanitarian crises that may arise throughout the year.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “As we enter 2024, the gap between humanitarian needs and resources available continues to widen. At the same time, funding needs are very high, as conflicts multiply and the climate crisis worsens… In the face of this disturbing trend, the European Commission will continue to fund humanitarian action in support of the most vulnerable, no matter who and where they are across the world.

The European Commission has been providing humanitarian aid since 1992 in over 110 countries, reaching millions of people across the globe each year.

