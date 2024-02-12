Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,142 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: EU support for elderly displaced from Nagorno-Karabagh

Under a recently-awarded EU grant contract, the Winnet Goris Development Foundation is offering support to elderly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabagh. 

The project focuses on 100 displaced people in Goris, offering hygiene packages, light meals, medical care, support equipment and socialisation through weekly activities such as cooking, crafting, and social events. The project also plans to renovate the elderly care centre and equip it with necessary furniture and appliances.

Since September 2023, the EU has provided over €12.5 million in assistance to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable displaced people in Armenia. At least 2,500 elderly displaced people have already benefited from EU support across Armenia.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Armenia: EU support for elderly displaced from Nagorno-Karabagh

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more