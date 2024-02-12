Armenia: EU support for elderly displaced from Nagorno-Karabagh

Under a recently-awarded EU grant contract, the Winnet Goris Development Foundation is offering support to elderly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabagh.

The project focuses on 100 displaced people in Goris, offering hygiene packages, light meals, medical care, support equipment and socialisation through weekly activities such as cooking, crafting, and social events. The project also plans to renovate the elderly care centre and equip it with necessary furniture and appliances.

Since September 2023, the EU has provided over €12.5 million in assistance to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable displaced people in Armenia. At least 2,500 elderly displaced people have already benefited from EU support across Armenia.

Find out more

Press release