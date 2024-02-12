Massachusetts Woman Injured in Rental Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

603-788-4850

February 12, 2024

Milan, NH – On Saturday, February 10, 2024 at approximately 11:30 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single rental snowmobile crash on Corridor 19 in the town of Milan by NH State Police Troop F.

The nearest Conservation Officer was a significant distance from the crash scene; however, two Coos County Sheriff Deputies were nearby and responded to the scene along with Berlin and Milan Ambulances. Fortunately for the victim, a member of her riding party had medical training and was able to provide care until first responders arrived. After arrival on scene by emergency personnel, it was determined that the patient, identified as Eloara Machado, 41, of Methuen, MA, had severe enough injuries to warrant her being flown to a major trauma center.

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter responded and met the patient at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin where she was eventually transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Upon investigation of the scene, Coos County Sheriff deputies determined that Machado had failed to negotiate a corner in the trail which resulted in her going off the trail and into some trees. Machado was ejected from the snowmobile upon impact causing serious injuries in the process. It was also determined through investigation and witness statements that Machado had rented the machine earlier that day from Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals in Gorham and that this was her first time operating a snowmobile. Investigators believe that inexperience is the primary factor in the crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators to always maneuver within their capabilities and be mindful of diminishing trail conditions in this challenging winter.