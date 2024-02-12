Taylor's University appoints new Vice-Chancellor

Subang Jaya, Malaysia, (ANTARA/PRNewswire) - Following the global search for Taylor's University new Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Barry Winn joins the institution today, bringing nearly four decades of expertise in higher education leadership, research, and academic development.

Taylor's Education Group Executive Chairman, Dato' Loy Teik Ngan welcomed the move of Professor Winn into the Taylor's University family. "We are pleased to have Professor Winn as the new Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor's University. His remarkable experience and visionary leadership perfectly resonate with our commitment to fostering excellence in education. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact that he will usher in, propelling Taylor's University to new heights of success and innovation."

Professor Winn has a solid track record in higher education leadership.

In his capacity of the Vice-Chancellor of Sohar University in Oman from 2015 to 2022, the University grew its student body to 7,000 and a dedicated academic staff of 180. Professor Winn previously held key positions at reputable institutions where he served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Development at the University of Bradford, and prior to that the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise at the University of Hull. His earlier roles include Dean of the School of Life Sciences at the University of Bradford.

In response to his vision for the institution, Professor Winn said, "I will ensure we continue to aim high to allow Taylor's to reach its full potential and become a global leader in progressive and innovative teaching, research, and knowledge transfer. The vision over the next decade is to position Taylor's as a world-leading institution, equipped to address the challenges of the modern world. To achieve this, my leadership will prioritise creating a positive campus environment, making Taylor's the preferred institution for a diverse community of students and staff."

Professor Winn's contributions to research are noteworthy. His extensive list of publications includes over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and three book chapters, reflecting his commitment to advancing knowledge in the field of optics and vision science. He has also contributed to academic standards through his role as a reviewer for the Quality Assurance Agency (UK) and the Oman Academic Accreditation Authority (OAAA) as well as serving as external examiner for undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as PhDs at several universities around the world.

