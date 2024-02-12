Segway's Transformative Robotics Portfolio Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Las Vegas, (ANTARA/PRNewswire) - Segway-Ninebot, a trailblazer in the robotics industry, is set to make waves at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas with the introduction of a comprehensive line-up of robotics solutions designed to reshape industries and redefine the possibilities of robotics technology. From the highly capable Nova Carter AMR, an autonomous robotics development platform powered by the NVIDIA Isaac Nova Orin compute and sensor platform, to a range of transformative robots for consumer lawn care, restaurant and hotel services, Segway is showcasing its capability to innovate and scale up to meet the demand of the mass market.

Nova Carter: Revolutionizing Autonomous Robotics Development

At the forefront of Segway's CES 2024 lineup is Nova Carter, an autonomous robotics development platform that stands out for its versatility and customization options. Nova Carter, which uses the NVIDIA Isaac AMR platform, focuses on developing advanced perception in mobile robots (through AI and accelerated computing), enabling them to operate intelligently alongside humans in complex/unstructured environments. This platform not only accelerates development but also ensures scalability and dependability, setting the stage for groundbreaking innovations across various industries.

Faster Development with a Pre-Assembled Platform

Nova Carter, paired with NVIDIA Isaac AMR software, streamlines robot development, enabling rapid, cost-effective deployment of ready-to-use solutions. Developers can check out GitHub repositories for NVIDIA Isaac ROS to get started with Nova Carter.

Segway's CES 2024 showcase extends beyond development platforms to practical applications that transform everyday lives. The company is introducing a range of robots designed for specific tasks, including restaurant delivery robots S1 that enhance efficiency in the food service industry and outdoor delivery robots D2 that optimize hotel service operations. Additionally, Segway is introducing Navimow, a fully autonomous, AI-powered smart lawn mower, revolutionizing lawn maintenance with precision and convenience.

Supercharged Product Innovation at Scale

One of Segway's key strengths lies in its ability to design, build, and scale new products reliably for the mass market by leveraging supply chain advantages. Understanding that product innovation and scale are the key drivers for mass adoption of technology, the company's robotics solutions are engineered with the foresight to scale to mass production, adapt to evolving needs, and provide dependable performance in various environments. The result of this approach is a series of robotic products that are practical, reliable and affordable.

"At Segway, we are not just creating robots for the sake of it; we are creating solutions that solve people's real-life problems while helping the industry improve its efficiency and reduce labor costs. Nova Carter, jointly developed with NVIDIA, demonstrates our openness to working with others in the robotics ecosystem to bring innovation in the industry to the next level. We welcome more companies to work with us in the ecosystem to bring better robotic technologies to the mass market faster," says Tony Ho, VP of Business Development at Segway Robotics.

Paving the Way for the Future

As Segway Robotics unveils its innovative line-up at CES 2024, the company signals a readiness to tackle challenges and explore new frontiers in the realm of robotics technologies. With collaborations such as that with NVIDIA, Segway Robotics is poised to revolutionize industries and bring about a new era of intelligent and adaptable robotics solutions.

About Segway Robotics

Segway developed its first Robotic Mobile Platform (RMP) product line as early as 2001. Since then, the company has been continuously developing and marketing robotic products. Its wide product lineup includes restaurant service robots, indoor delivery robots, and outdoor delivery robots. Segway Robotics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Segway-Ninebot Group, focusing on commercial robotic applications.

