Aerosol Cans Market: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Research Report 2024-2032

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Aerosol Cans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on aerosol cans market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global aerosol cans market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.

Aerosol cans are specialized containers designed to release liquid or powdered products in the form of a fine spray or mist. This function is achieved through a propellant under pressure, making the aerosol can a versatile and efficient packaging solution. Common types of aerosol cans include steel, aluminum, and glass, each offering unique benefits in terms of durability, recyclability, and product compatibility. These cans are distinguished by their ease of use, precise dispensing, and ability to maintain product integrity, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. They are predominantly used in industries such as personal care, household cleaning, automotive, and food and beverages. Their design facilitates a controlled and targeted application of products, ranging from deodorants and hairsprays to cleaning agents and cooking oils, thereby enhancing user experience and product efficiency.

Market Trends:

The global market is experiencing significant growth driven by the escalating consumer preference for convenient and efficient packaging solutions, with aerosol cans offering ease of use and consistent product delivery. In the personal care sector, the increasing demand for products such as deodorants, hairsprays, and shaving foams in aerosol packaging is contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the market is benefitting from technological advancements in can manufacturing, leading to lighter, more sustainable, and cost-effective cans. Along with this, the growing awareness of environmental issues is also influencing the market as manufacturers innovate to produce eco-friendlier aerosol cans with improved recyclability and reduced carbon footprint. Apart from this, the expansion of the retail sector and e-commerce platforms is facilitating wider accessibility and distribution of aerosol can-packaged products. Furthermore, the rising disposable incomes and lifestyle changes are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Aero-pack Industries Inc.

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Arminak & Associates Inc.

• Alucon Public Company Limited

• Ball Corporation

• Bharat Containers

• CCL Containers

• Colep

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• DS Containers Inc. Corporation

• Jamestrong Packaging Nampak Ltd.

• Spray Products

• WestRock Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, material, propellant used, capacity and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Straight Wall Aerosol Cans

• Necked-In Aerosol Cans

• Shaped Aerosol Cans

Breakup by Material:

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Plastic

• Others

Breakup by Propellant Used:

• Compressed Gas Propellant

• Liquefied Gas Propellant

Breakup by Capacity:

• <100ml

• 100-250 ml

• 251-500 ml

• >500ml

Breakup by Application:

• Personal Care Products

• Household Products

• Healthcare Products

• Automotive Products

• Others

