Elevated Living Streamlines Property Inspections with Enhanced All-in-One Resident App

The company enhances its resident app with an Inspections Tool, saving time and costs while improving property management efficiency.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, today announced the launch of its new Inspections Tool, an addition to its all-in-one resident app. This integrated tool empowers property managers to conduct digital move-in, move-out, and preventative maintenance inspections, streamlining the process, saving time, and recovering revenue.

As a leader in proptech solutions, Elevated Living's latest feature aims to streamline the inspection process, saving over 85 hours monthly for on-site teams and recouping more than $75,000 in revenue annually by identifying apartment damage caused by renters. Furthermore, the tool is instrumental in saving over $100,000 annually by capturing preventative maintenance issues early.

The Inspections Tool offers a fully guided experience, allowing users to set up custom inspections tailored to the needs of residents, maintenance personnel, or for due diligence purposes. The tool includes options for resident move-in and move-out inspections, and preventative maintenance inspections, and features automated email reminders to ensure timely task completion.

Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living stated, "This upgrade to our resident app underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the living experience in multifamily communities. By automating and digitizing inspections, we not only improve operational efficiency but also contribute to substantial cost savings for our clients."

Elevated Living's all-in-one app is renowned for integrating various functionalities essential for modern living, such as Integrated Access Control, Digital Signage, Coworking Space Management, Amenity Reservations, and Local Business Perks. The addition of the Inspections Tool further cements Elevated Living's position as a comprehensive technology and services partner for Class A communities.

To learn more about Elevated Living and the new Inspections Tool, or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/ or call +1 (312) 600-4968.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

