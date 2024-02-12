Driving Economic Sustainability: Sustainable Finance Market Poised to Surpass $22,485.6 Billion by 2031

Sustainable Finance Market Expected to Reach $22485.6 Billion by 2031

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable finance market generated $3,650 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22,485.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

"𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒃𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒔𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔. 𝑨𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒃𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒔, 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒃𝒐𝒏 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒐 𝒂 𝒑𝒐𝒑𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒕𝒐𝒐𝒍 𝒐𝒇 𝒔𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈. 𝑰𝒏 𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒐𝒐𝒍𝒔, 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔, 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒔 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒇𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒃𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔."

COVID-19 Pandemic:

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the growth of the global sustainable finance market, owing to the stringent regulatory mandates as imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in delay or postponement of various green energy projects which adversely impacted the demand for sustainable finance.

In addition, the closure of various manufacturing facilities of industries, lack of skilled workforce, and unstable demand and supply further aggravated the impact on the market.

These factors were mainly due to stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the forecast period. However, the market is expected to recoup with the growing prevalence of upcoming carbon-neutral and green energy projects.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sustainable finance market based on investment type, transaction type, industry verticals, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on transaction type, the green bond segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The mixed-sustainability bond segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the utilities segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The food and beverage segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR f 22.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global sustainable finance market report include Acuity Knowledge Partners, Aspiration Partners, Inc., BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, KPMG International, NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC., PwC, Refinitiv, South Pole, Starling Bank, Stripe, Inc., Tred Earth Limited, Triodos Bank UK Ltd., Arabesque Partners, and Clarity AI.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sustainable finance market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report helps analyze recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key findings of the study

• By industry vertical, the utilities segment accounted for the highest sustainable finance market share in 2021.

• By region, Europe generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By transaction type, the green bond segment led the sustainable finance market in terms of revenue in 2021.

