Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Industry Trends, Emerging Company Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast To 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Agricultural Adjuvants Market," providing insights into the global market's growth trajectory from 2022 to 2031. According to the report, the agricultural adjuvants market is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2031, with a notable CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Factors driving market growth include increased demand for food and beverages due to population growth, higher pesticide usage in agriculture to enhance crop production and yield, and a rising need for effective insecticides. However, concerns regarding the toxicity of agricultural spray adjuvants pose a challenge to market expansion.

Nevertheless, key players are adopting strategies such as manufacturing eco-friendly adjuvant products, developing formulation technology, and introducing innovative crop protection products to optimize crop yields. Additionally, there is a growing focus on health and wellness among consumers.

The report highlights the dominance of the activators segment, which accounted for over three-fifths of the global agricultural adjuvants market revenue in 2021. Activators are essential for modifying various properties of agrochemicals, and their usage is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

In terms of utilization type, tank-mix adjuvants are expected to retain their dominance, with nearly three-fourths of the global market share in 2021. These adjuvants enhance spray formation, retention, and efficiency of agrochemical products.

The herbicides segment is projected to maintain its supremacy in the market, holding nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021. Herbicide adjuvants aid in improving the application and efficiency of herbicides. However, the insecticides segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.5% by 2031.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Factors such as vast agricultural land for cultivation and rising awareness about the benefits of adjuvants are driving market growth in this region.

Key players in the global agricultural adjuvants market include WinField Solutions LLC, Nufarm, Solvay Inc., Loveland Products Inc., Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, GarrCo Products Inc., Evonik Industries, Croda International Plc, Corteva, and BASF SE. These players are implementing various strategies to strengthen their market presence and sustain growth.

Overall, the report provides valuable insights into market dynamics, key trends, and competitive landscape, making it an essential resource for stakeholders in the agricultural adjuvants market.

