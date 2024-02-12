Container Cargo Continues : Shipping Containers Market Set to Surpass $12.08 Billion by 2027

Shipping Container Market Size

A shipping container is a container with strength suitable to withstand shipment, storage, and handling.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shipping containers market accounting for $8.70 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $12.08 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2168

The rise in demand for cargo transportation through ships and an increase in trade-related agreements have boosted the growth of the global shipping containers market. However, fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs hamper the market. On the contrary, the anticipated trend of the automation in marine transportation, and the rise in marine safety norms would create opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The global shipping containers market is divided on the basis of container size, product type, end-use, and region. Based on container size, the market is segmented into small containers (20 feet), large containers (40 feet), and high cube containers (40 feet). The small container segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, the large container segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into dry storage containers, flat rack containers, refrigerated containers, special-purpose containers, and others. The dry storage containers segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shipping-containers-market/purchase-options

The global shipping containers market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held more than one-third of the market and is expected to dominate the market throughout 2027. At the same time, the segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors such as increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships and rise in trade-related agreements supplement the growth of the shipping containers market. Moreover, factors such as fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs hamper the growth of the shipping containers market. However, factors such as anticipated trend of automation in marine transportation and increase in marine safety norms are the expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the shipping containers market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By container size, the small containers (20 feet) generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By product type, the dry storage containers segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2168

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-handling-equipment-market-A12251 - Container Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Equipment Type (Carrier, Crane, Mobile Carrier Vehicles, Automated Equipment), by Propulsion Type (IC Engine, Electric, Hybrid), by Lifting Capacity (Less than 50 ton, 50-100 ton, More than 100 ton), by End User (Ports, Container Freight Stations, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-market - Logistics Market By Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways), By End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government and Public Utilities, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Technology, Trade and Transportation, Others), By Model (1PL, 2PL, 3PL, 4PL): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032