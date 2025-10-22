Small Satellite Market Benchmarking Future Growth Potential | AIRBUS S.A.S., GOMSPACE, THALES GROUP, PLANET LABS INC

Increase in inclination toward incorporating LEO-based services fuel the growth of the small satellite market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The small satellite industry was estimated at $3.25 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $13.71 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.Small satellites are being used by defense organizations to deploy spy solutions for tracking and monitoring enemy and terrorist activities worldwide. By type, the small satellite market is categorized into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, and others. The minisatellite segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the increase in demand for high-speed internet connectivity globally and rise in deployment of satellites by telecommunication companies to increase their reach. Increased demand in defence, homeland security, and other industries for low cost real-time monitoring services that augments national security has promoted the growth of the minisatellite segment.Download Report (335 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1951 Factors such as increase in increase in demand for compact satellites, rising demand for high-resolution imaging services globally and increasing demand for LEO-based services accelerate the growth of the small satellite market. However, limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation and lack of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles hamper the growth of the small satellite market. Conversely, increasing demand in the commercial sector for satellite services and increase in demand for satellite data are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the growth of the small satellite market.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID impact on the small satellite market is unpredictable and is expected to remain stunted till the second quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory to contain the spread of the virus. Consequently, several organizations started work from home programs as safety measures. This led to a sudden decrease in demand for small satellites across the world.Moreover, nationwide lockdowns disrupted the supply-chain as several manufacturing facilities across the globe had to partially or fully shut down their operations.The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in huge supply-demand issues for the small satellite industry globally.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-satellite-market/purchase-options Rise in demand for compact satellites and high-resolution imaging services, and growing inclination toward adopting LEO-based services drive the growth of the small satellite market. On the other hand, limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation and lack of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for satellite services in the commercial sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small satellite market size , due to rise in adoption of advanced satellite services among the civil, defense, and space industries in the North American region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased investment in deploying satellite technologies in countries such as China and India.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1951 Key players in the industry-GomSpaceNorthrop Grumman CorporationPlanet Labs Inc.Airbus S.A.S.The Boeing CompanySierra Nevada CorporationThales GroupL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Aerospace CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationSimilar Reports We Have on Satellite Industry:Satellite Payload Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-payloads-market Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-commercial-satellite-imaging-market

