Decision Lens software selected for use by Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT)

Award Winning Software

Will play a pivotal role in scoring capital investment projects for CTDOT to effectively communicate ranked scores to the State Legislature.

As state and local governments focus on ensuring investment goes towards the highest priority objectives, Decision Lens will allow for the transparent, data-driven decision making required.” — Matt McDonald, Vice President - Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Connecticut Department of Transportations to play a pivotal role in scoring capital investment projects for the team to effectively communicate ranked scores to the State Legislature.

According to Matt McDonald, Vice President at Decision Lens, “The leadership at Connecticut DOT is looking for innovative solutions to modernize how their department plans. As state and local governments focus on ensuring investment goes towards the highest priority objectives software like Decision Lens will allow for the transparent, data-driven decision making required.”

Decision Lens will initially be used in the Statewide Planning Office and Commissioner’s Office as part of their Modal Corridor Studies. They will use DL to score projects and use those results to communicate project scores to the State Legislature on how they intend to use state funding to support multimodal corridor projects.

Beyond scoring, CTDOT will rely on Decision Lens for scenario planning to assess multiple funding scenarios to understand optimal paths forward given a specific funding level. The result will be a more transparent and dynamic process.

In addition to cutting edge software, Decision Lens is assisting customers benefit from a quantitative criteria-based prioritization framework to enable data-driven decisions. As DOTs begin receiving funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ensuring they have a system to prioritize investments and ensure project execution is critical. The powerful combination of decision science in a commercial-off-the-shelf solution enhances agility, aligns resources to strategy, and provides better, faster decision making.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Connecticut Department of Transportation

The mission of the Connecticut Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient intermodal transportation network that improves the quality of life and promotes economic vitality for the State and the region.

