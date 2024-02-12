Bitera: Jakarta's Most Secure Data Center is Ready to Operate

Jakarta, Indonesia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Bitera, a state-of-the-art data center in Indonesia situated in the Kuningan area, Jakarta's central business district and key internet exchange points, has announced its operational readiness. In January 2024, Bitera successfully completed Level 5 commissioning tests, known as Integrated Systems Testing, conducted by Commissioning Agents Inc. (CAI), a prominent data center commissioning firm based in the United States. The facility initiated services for its first clients in the same month and is set to celebrate its grand launch at the end of February 2024.

Bitera's impressive 9-story facility boasts a critical IT load capacity of 20 MW, covering over 8,600 square meters of colocation space, accommodating up to 4,000 racks. As a Tier-III+ certified facility, Bitera ensures high reliability and security, complemented by luxurious amenities such as meeting rooms, office spaces, and client lounges. The facility holds ISO 27001 certification, Uptime Institute TCCD certification, and aims to achieve TCCF certification by the end of February 2024

The digital economy of Indonesia reached $77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $360 billion according to a report by Structure Research, signifies a considerable potential for data centers to drive Indonesia's digital economy. The report also mentions a threefold increase in colocation capacity in Jakarta, projected to rise from 152 MW to 463 MW between 2023-2028.

CEO of Bitera, Tedy Harjanto, stated, "Indonesia, particularly Jakarta, has played a crucial role in the digital economy of the Asia Pacific. Our presence aligns with our vision to support Indonesia's digital economy and sustainable growth by enabling the digitalization of local businesses and financial institutions."

Environmental sustainability is a key focus, according to Tedy, with Bitera committed to implementing energy-efficient measures to reduce its carbon footprint, supporting Indonesia's agenda to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2060.

Director of APAC Data Center Services at CAI Guillaume Berthet remarked, "We are proud to be chosen by Bitera as the commissioning agent for their flagship data center. We are pleased to announce that all 5 levels of commissioning at Bitera have been successfully completed, not only meeting the requirements but also exceeding stringent test parameters, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. This achievement demonstrates Bitera's commitment to delivering world-class Data Center facility."

Bitera is a purpose-built data center with five9s availability SLA (Service Level Agreement), equipped with 8 layers of access and 24/7/365 security, making it the most secure data center in downtown Jakarta. Power supply is provided with 2N redundancy from 2 diversified main substations. Bitera utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and prides itself on robust operational excellence.

Strategically located just 500 meters from major internet exchange points, Bitera offers a range of network providers and low-latency connectivity options to clients, enabling them to carry out digital operations more efficiently. The facility not only emphasizes speed but also focuses on sustainability. Bitera incorporates environmentally friendly cooling systems and achieves carbon neutrality through 100% electricity utilization with Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) sourced from PLN, the State Electricity Company of Indonesia.

With the data center now ready for service, Bitera looks forward to providing advanced data solutions that exceed client expectations.

Bitera is an affiliate of MMS Group Indonesia, a renowned sustainable asset management company in the energy and property sectors with nearly 20 years of presence in Indonesia. MMS Group Indonesia supports a just, inclusive, and sustainable energy transition, as well as the development of the digital sector in Indonesia, having won various prestigious awards related to sustainable energy transition.

Located in the heart of Jakarta, Bitera is a world-class data center purpose-built for exceptional performance, security, and reliability. Backed by a team of experienced data center professionals, Bitera promises five9s availability SLAs to ensure uninterrupted service. By connecting businesses to a vast ecosystem, Bitera enables customers to implement the right strategy for their digital transformation journey, scaling their businesses seamlessly.

