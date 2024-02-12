ALPHA (Asia Link for Advanced Performance of High-Speed Access) Consortium Signs MOU for Integrated Subsea System

The MoU was signed by Budi Satria Dharma Purba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telin, and Jehoon Myung, Senior Vice President of KT Corporation. This signing symbolizes the commitment of the ALPHA consortium, comprising KT Corporation (KT), PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), and Japanese based party, to realize the APAC Subsea Landscape for the future.

Currently, the biggest traffic concentration is in the Asia-Pacific Region (shifting from the US & Europe), indicating a projected CAGR of 10-25% in Data Centre capacity across Malaysia, Indonesia, and India over the next five years. Presently, there are 38 Submarine Cables in Singapore Hubs, making Singapore the most crowded Hubs in the world compared to Egypt, Marseille, and Tokyo.

The ALPHA cable features at least eight fiber pairs with 18 Tbps per fiber pair for a minimum design capacity of 144 Tbps, enabling seamless and high-capacity transmission of data across the East and Southeast Asian regions.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin, stated, "Instead of having the Hub on the Land, we'll have the Hub in the Sea. Therefore,Indonesia's waters will be critical in distributing all this traffic to support Data Centre capacity".

Through this collaboration, we shall be able to faster initiate the seven new subsea systems which we call ICE (Indonesia Cable Express) to make Indonesia the Hub for the subsea system. We believe that Telin's participation in this ALPHA consortium will leverage the digital infrastructure development to connect more people worldwide in the coming future."

Jehoon Myung, Senior Vice President of KT Corporation, remarked, "The construction of ALPHA cable by KT serves as a major stepping stone to promptly address the rapidly increasing demand for cloud, big data, and AI traffic within the fast-growing Asian region for enterprise customers. KT will also continue to expand its influence in the Asian submarine cable market by strengthening partnerships with like-minded global companies."

The ALPHA consortium aims to come into force in the third quarter, contract in 2024 and will sequentially proceed with procedures for selecting a turn-key supplier and preparation to deliver the contract. The ALPHA cable system is expected to be ready for service by the first quarter of 2027.

About KT Corporation:

KT Corporation is the largest integrated telecom and digital platform service provider in South Korea. Principal services include Mobile, Broadband, IPTV, B2B communications and Fixed-Line Telephony. The Company has an industry-leading market presence in Broadband, Media Services, as well as Fixed-Line Telephony and maintains No.1 market share positions in each. KT is also the No.1 player in B2B communications and offers a wide range of digital transformation services (IDC, Cloud, AI, etc.). For more information, please visit our English website at, https://corp.kt.com/eng/

About Telin:

Established in 2007, Telin provides premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored business solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates in multiple countries and regions, including Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India and Vietnam. The infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometers of cable system length, incorporating 27 Global Submarine Cable Systems, and operates 58 Points of Presence in 26 Countries, 10 global offices, 4 global countries Sales Representative, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centers in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia. For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net.

Source: PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)