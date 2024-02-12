Book Launch: "The Doctor in You: 5 Constructs to Discover Your Innate Power to Heal"

The Doctor In You front cover Dr. Cesia logo

In her book's English version, Dr. Cesia empowers readers to unlock their potential for well-being and create a reality aligned with their health goals.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned chiropractic doctor and author, Dr. Cesia Estebané, is thrilled to announce the release of the English version of her book, "The Doctor in You: 5 Constructs to Discover Your Innate Power to Heal."

In this transformative guide, Dr. Cesia empowers readers to unlock their innate potential for holistic well-being and create a reality aligned with their health goals. “The Doctor In You” is an easy-to-read, comprehensive guide for those seeking to unlock the power to heal themselves.

With an unwavering commitment to lifelong learning, Dr. Cesia Estebané delves into the profound constructs of life and health. "The Doctor in You" presents five key constructs that serve as a guide to generating optimal health and wholeness in every aspect of life.

Drawing on Dr. Cesia Estebané's extensive experience as a chiropractic doctor and her passion for helping others, this book offers practical wisdom and transformative exercises. It invites readers to embark on a personal journey of self-discovery, connecting the body, mind, and spirit in a state of total harmony.

"Dr. Cesia Estebané has poured her heart and soul into this book, driven by the desire to support the reader's quest for their inner power to heal," stated Yasmín Rodríguez, editor and translator of "The Doctor in You". "Readers will be captivated by the lovingly shared knowledge."

"The Doctor in You" is not just a book but a gift of love, designed to attract joy, abundance, satisfaction, and splendor into the lives of its readers. It encourages a deliberate and thoughtful reading experience, with exercises that allow for deep absorption of the transformative principles presented.

"The Doctor in You: 5 Constructs to Discover Your Innate Power to Heal" is now available for purchase on Amazon.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please visit our website, drcesia.com, or contact:

Dr. Cesia Estebané, mailroom@drcesia.com

About Dr. Cesia Estebané: Dr. Cesia Estebané is a renowned chiropractor and health and wellness expert, who graduated from Cleveland University – Kansas City in 2009. She has dedicated her life to carrying out her mission: to help thousands of people heal their lives and bodies inside out.

Born in the country of Mexico, she is the mother of two children and her best friend's wife. She currently lives and enjoys a successful chiropractic practice in Puerto Rico, where she has been practicing for over thirteen years alongside her colleague and husband.

Besides offering classes online, she teaches live workshops where she uses her knowledge to help others heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Her teaching style is inspiring, easy to understand, and compassionate. Since she was a child, her love and passion for people have distinguished her and motivated her to be a faithful practitioner and researcher of human potential.