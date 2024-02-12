New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Ship-Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Jersey to Get Serious About Financial Compensation and Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox

Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation for a US Navy Veteran in New Jersey please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466. You will be very glad you did.” — New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY , USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the wife or family of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey to call 866-714-6466 for direct access to attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox. Joe Belluck has been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in New Jersey for decades-and he and his remarkable team get amazing compensation results for their clients who have this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Joe Belluck is also one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers. Most of the Navy Veterans with mesothelioma Joe Belluck has helped had their exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard.

The groups says, "Hiring a lawyer for a mesothelioma compensation claim is a one shot deal. If the person with mesothelioma or their family chooses poorly and hires an incompetent lawyer, the mistake could cost the person with this rare cancer hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. The reason we strongly recommend attorney Joe Belluck for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in New Jersey is because he and his amazing team consistently get the best compensation results for their clients. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma in New Jersey please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466. You will be glad you did." https://www.belluckfox.Com

Important Note: The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey. https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some extremely good suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled a team of the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com